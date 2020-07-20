Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of IMUX opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.17. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

