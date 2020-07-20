Imperial Capital Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $4.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price lifted by Imperial Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised Earthstone Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.