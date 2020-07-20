Independent Research Reiterates €152.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €152.00 ($170.79) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €170.53 ($191.61).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €144.44 ($162.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.26.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

