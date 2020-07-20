Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INFY. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Infosys by 3.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 73,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Infosys by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Infosys by 356.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

