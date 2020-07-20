Insider Selling: LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,643,279.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LHC opened at $9.76 on Monday. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Get LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the first quarter worth about $2,823,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 78.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,780,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 783,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 1,162.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 523,382 shares during the last quarter.

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.