Insider Selling: Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Sells $2,035,465.25 in Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 56,525 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $2,035,465.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nancy Fairchild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $774,675.00.

LMNX stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

