Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,713,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,527,750.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $657,568.38.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $566,280.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $669,939.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $569,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32.

On Friday, June 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $713,682.06.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $201,978.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $639,011.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,878 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $305,704.26.

Shares of MRNA opened at $94.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. Moderna Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 8,474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

