Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,703,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00.

ResMed stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $200.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

