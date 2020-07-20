Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

IPL stock opened at C$12.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.13. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740. Insiders acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057 over the last quarter.

IPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Inter Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.53.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

