International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.36.

International Paper stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in International Paper by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

