International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.36.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in International Paper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.