Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

