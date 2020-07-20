Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

BSJK stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

