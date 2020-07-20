Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.