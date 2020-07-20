Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $259.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

