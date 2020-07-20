iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 3.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $24.08 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

