iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

