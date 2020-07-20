iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.7% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.