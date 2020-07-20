iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $5,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $122.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

