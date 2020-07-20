iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $15,757,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

