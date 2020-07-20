iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.01 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.