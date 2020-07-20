iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 11.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $183.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

