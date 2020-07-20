Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alcoa Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of AA opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

