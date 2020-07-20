Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

