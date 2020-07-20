Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Joint by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Joint by 85.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Joint by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Joint by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

