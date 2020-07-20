JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $74.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.