JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.