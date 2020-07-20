Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF)

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KVAEF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62.

About Akastor ASA

Kværner ASA provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore platforms, onshore plants, floating production units, and renewable energy solutions in Norway, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company executes contracts of oil and gas steel jacket substructures and jackets; and EPC delivery of topsides for offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as on floating oil and gas installations.

