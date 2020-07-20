Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 221.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

