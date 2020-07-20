Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.30.

KMB stock opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

