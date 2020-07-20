Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,329 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,373,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

