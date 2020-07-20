Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 20,273 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 116.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $68.26 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.