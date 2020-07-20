Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.