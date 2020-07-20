Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 13,040 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $56,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

