Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 358 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

