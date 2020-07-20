Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 3,838 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 213,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.30 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.