Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 402 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13,952.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

BA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $215.07. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

