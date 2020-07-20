Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 569 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,006,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,551 shares of company stock worth $108,163,757. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

