Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 7,126 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $79.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.