Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $180.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

