Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $322.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

