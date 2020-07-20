Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 12,979 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

