Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 2,265 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network boosted its position in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

FDX stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.