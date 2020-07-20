Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $295.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

