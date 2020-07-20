Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases Shares of 25,716 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,963.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,381 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

