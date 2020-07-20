Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

VFH opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

