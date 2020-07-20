Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

