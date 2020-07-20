Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 254 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

