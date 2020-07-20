Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 5,670 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.