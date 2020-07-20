Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 676,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 299,642 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

T stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

